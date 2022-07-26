An old, inspirational tweet shared by Nigerian celebrated athlete, Tobi Amusan has inspired many hearts on Twitter

In the said tweet which is pinned on her Twitter handle, the 100 meters women's hurdle winner affirmed that she would persist until she makes it

She also said in the tweet that she will be unforgettable; Nigerians are currently reacting to the tweet with many saying her prediction came to pass

An old tweet shared on November 8, 2016 by Nigeria's celebrated athlete, Tobi Amusan has resurfaced and gone viral.

In the six-year-old tweet, Tobi predicted that she would soon be unforgettable when she finally makes it to the top.

Tobi Amusan predicted her own greatness. Photo credit: The Asahi Shimbun and Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Predicting her own greatness

She said she will keep working hard and persist until she makes it to the top of her career.

The tweet has gone massively viral after she eventually won a major title at the World Athletic Championship in Oregon.

She won the 100 meters women's hurdle and set a new record of running 12. 12 seconds in the highly competetive event.

Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora are still basking in the euphoria of her feat and many went under the old tweet to express happiness.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@mzzfamous1 commented:

"Your Alma Mater is super excited. We celebrate you Tobi Amusa. This’s just the beginning. Congratulations World Record Breaker. I am super happy. We keep making and breaking records for the best."

@dr_guck said:

"You wielded the power of optimism and it kept you accountable to your goals. Congratulations. And this is just the beginning. That tears of yours represent that of so many Nigerians who yearn for a better Nigeria to develop more talents like yours."

@ThisIsLagosCity commented:

"Thanks for inspiring millions of ladies, (and men too), Nigerians, Africans and the entire world. Thanks also for bringing so much joy and pride to us back home. My prayer for you is that you shall continually break world records and fulfill your hearts desires. God bless you."

Usain Bolt congratulates Tobi Amusan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that famed sprinter, Usain Bolt sent out a congratulatory message to Tobi Amusa

This came after her widely reported victory at the World Athletic Championship, Oregon.

The tweet made by the Jamaican runner quickly blew up and went viral as many Nigerians engaged with it.

