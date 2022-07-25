Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Tobi Amusan's recent Iconic win

Buhari congratulated Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championships 2022

The president in a statement issued and signed by Femi Adesina greeted the star for setting a new world record

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Tobi Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championships 2022, Daily Trust reports.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 25, by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari saluted the track superstar for setting a new world record in the semifinals of the athletic event and becoming the first Nigerian to win a World Championship.

Buhari congratulates Amusan for the World Athletics Championship 2022 record. Photo credit: Tobi Amusan

Source: Facebook

Buhari hails Amusan

The president joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating this outstanding feat by a compatriot and two-time African Games champion, who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance, Channels TV report added.

The Nigerian leader thanked her for making the Nigerian national anthem resonate again from the international podium, leaving the nation with the excitement and unforgettable memories of tears of joy and triumph; hope and victory; incredulity and belief.

Amusan, the 'golden girl'

Buhari said the legendary career and achievements of the golden girl would continue to inspire the upcoming generations of Nigerian athletes to achieve spectacular success.

Buhari hails Ese Brume

Buhari also commended Ese Brume for representing Nigeria with honour and pride, winning a silver medal in the Women’s long jump event.

Buhari commends Team Nigeria

The president hailed Team Nigeria for displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship on the world stage, proving that with hard work and determination, success was achievable.

