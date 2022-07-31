People in Lagos state have been assured of optimum security in the heat of the growing attacks by terrorists across Nigeria and the Federal Capital Terrority

The assurance was handed to Lagosians by the spokesperson for the Lagos state police command Benjamin Hundeyin

According to Hundeyin, the police is working with other security agencies to protect lives and property in the state

The Lagos police command has assured residents of the state of their security over the growing attacks by terrorists across the country.

Speaking during a Twitter Space webinar on Saturday, July 30, the spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the police are working with other security agencies in preparation for any attack on the state.

The Punch reports that Hundeyin informed listeners that intelligence reports are being gathered by the force to ensure that activities of the terrorists and other suspected criminals in the state are nipped in the bud.

The questions and the response from Hundeyin followed a recent attack on the Kuje Prison facility and a military checkpoint near Zuma Rock along the Niger-Abuja Road by some suspected terrorists.

In his reaction, the Lagos police spokesperson said all resources needed by the police and its personnel in the field and other locations are available.

Hundeyin said:

“We are working seriously with other security agencies. Many times that I am with the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, the Department of State Services keeps sending intelligence reports to us.”

“All resources are available, from human resources to gadgets. Our equipment has been optimally deployed to ensure that we don’t have any attack in Lagos."

Support from Lagosians

Hundeyin also added the police in the state need assistance from the people who he said are expected to at least provide security agencies with timely information on suspicious movements.

His words:

“The people also have a role to play by reporting suspicious movements to security agencies. It’s a collective thing.

“On our part, we are not just ignoring it, we are at alert.

“Most of us have families, and relatives in Lagos, my parents are in Lagos and I know that if I don’t do my job, it’s not just the people out there that will be affected, we (the police) will be affected by this. We’re all Nigerians and we’re together in this."

