The police in Lagos state have placed their personnel on red alert over threats of a planned terrorist attack in the state.

The commissioner of police in the state CP Abiodun Alabi urged officials of his command be remain proactive following threats of a possible attack on the city of excellence.

Nigerians in Lagos state have been asked to remain vigilant as police area commanders, DPOs are placed on red alert over a planned terrorist attack. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Sunday, by the spokesperson for the Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the CP said the command is not unmindful of intelligence reports suggesting that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country.

According to Hundeyin, CP Alabi has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the command on high alert.

The statement read:

“Also placed on alert are all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, in a bid to ensure that any planned attack is promptly and decisively nibbed in the bud.

“The Command is also working closely with other sister security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeeds in destabilising the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State."

Hundeyin also urged all Lagosians not to be afraid but to remain vigilant as all human, material and operational resources had been fully and optimally deployed across the state.

He also assured that surveillance has been mounted across all towns bordering Lagos as persons either coming in or leaving the state are being monitored.

This he said is to ensure that there is no breach of the peace and security currently experienced across the state.

He added:

“Consequent upon the carefully laid down security plans and strategies, all residents of Lagos State are urged to go about their lawful duties without panic or fear.

“Lagos residents are equally enjoined to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies."

