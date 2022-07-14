President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, July 14, urged soldiers and officers of the Nigerian military to ensure that they eliminate terrorists from the face of the earth.

The president gave the directive at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna state.

President Buhari has asked soldiers of the Nigerian military to wipe terrorists off the face of the earth. Photo: Garba Shehu

While celebrating the sacrifices and successes of the Nigerian military in defending the country courageously, the president pledged that his government would continue to provide the needed support required to wipe out terrorists and insurgents ‘‘off the face of the earth.’’

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesperson, President Buhari confirmed the response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as the activities of separatists and armed militias among others have been commendable.

He said his administration will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired results are achieved against the activities of insurgents in Nigeria.

The President noted that most of the security challenges facing the world today were both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, involving mainly non-state actors in different regions and sub-regions of the world.

His words:

‘‘We have witnessed recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bearing the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well as in neighbouring countries.

‘‘It will be part of your duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries."

He further told the graduating students that their participation in the course was a testimony of national security aspirations to promote international peace, friendship and cooperation.

