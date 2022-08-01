There are armed terrorists in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun to strike terror on innocent Nigerians at any time

This was the disclosure of Otunba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, on Sunday, July 31

The Yoruba warlord has called on security agencies in the southwestern states to rise to the occasion, track and deal with the criminals

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Sunday, July 31, revealed that terrorists have moved into forests in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun to build their camps.

Using an intelligence contained in a statement released by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams said the terrorists are in possession of sophisticated ammunition, TheCable reports.

Aare Gani Adams said he is ready to help if called upon (Photo: Aare Gani Adams)

Source: Facebook

He, therefore, called on the southwest security network, Amotekun, to be on red alert in case of any attempt by the criminals to attack.

The Yoruba chief also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his image and do his image before his tenure expires, adding that he is ready to give his support if called upon at any time.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Part of the statement seen by Punch read:

“Information reaching me today is that the terrorists are in-between Osu forest and Ile Ife, Osun state, fully armed with various ammunition and they are presently in the forest between Abeokuta and Ibadan planning to attack us in the south-west.

“This is one information that we need to act on in order to avoid possible calamity. Yoruba aren’t cowards. So, let everybody in the southwest be vigilant and be watchful in checking this insecurity scourge that is already stiff-necking Nigeria.

“We will never allow them to destroy our land. Therefore, we urge the six governors in the south-west states to hold an urgent emergency security meeting with stakeholders across the region so as to address the impending implosion.

“We are aware of their plans to strike in Lagos, Ibadan, Oyo state, and Abeokuta in Ogun state, however, I implore all the governors in the south-west to recruit local security service structure in their various local governments.”

Terrorists release 7 more train passengers, negotiator says

Meanwhile, the terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound AK9 train on March, 28 have released another set of seven hostages in their custody after more than 100 days in captivity at the forest.

Malam Tukur Mamu, one of the negotiators and media aide to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi disclosed this on Saturday, July 9.

Mamu said he successfully negotiated the release of “another seven victims.” Recall that the publisher had earlier negotiated the release of 11 passengers.

Source: Legit.ng