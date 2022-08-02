A young Muslim lady, Oyeneyin Adiat, who graduated as the best graduating student of Bowen University, attributed her success to God

The new graduate also appreciated the network of good people she was surrounded with while in school

Oyeneyin advised people to keep working hard, staying positive, and trusting in God if they want to achieve a huge success

A young Nigerian lady, Oyeneyin Adiat, has become the best graduating student of a Christian-owned school, Bowen University.

In a post shared by the school on its Facebook page, the graduate said that she experienced God in many ways as an undergraduate of the university.

The lady said that she was surrounded by lovely family and friends. Photo source: Bowen University

I experienced God

She revealed that the experience made her journey in the school which lasted for seven years and nine months a huge success.

On other things she was blessed with as a student, she said:

"I also got the gift of friendships, mentorship, and good relationships, the gift of people basically."

Be hardworking

Adiat went ahead to advise people, saying that anything is possible to accomplish with trust in God, hard work and determination.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered hundreds of comments on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

Funmilayo Nosiru said:

"Congratulations pretty, God's presence will continue to uphold you. Keep on shinning!"

Kayode Odumuyiwa said:

"Christian's are tolerant sha. They are accommodating. Imagine how many times she must have goofed in religious argument being in a Christian schl but NO, Yorubas are never like that be it Christian or Muslim. It's a Christian schl for God's sake n no bruise, no scratch, no regrets but all thanks to God..."

Odunayo Mathew said:

"Congratulations. Society or setting you reside with can influence. Keep it up, you will fulfill your dreams. Christ will take you far."

M Dray Oyedotun said:

"Peace be upon you in Jesus name. Congratulations."

Lady sets personal academic record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Cynthia Okafor Chidera, went on Twitter to celebrate her academic achievement after she emerged as the best graduating student in pha*rmacy from the University of Ibadan (UI).

To achieve that lofty goal, the UI graduate got 6.9 CGPA out of 7.0. Cynthia who shared photos of her award and graduation gown online said God helped her.

She acknowledged God's power over her human effort. Many Nigerians were seen in her comment section celebrating with her.

