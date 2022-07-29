David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church worldwide has criticised the Buhari administration again

Oyedepo, a vocal and respected Christian cleric, is known for his boldness and speaks out against bad governance from time to time

In his recent comments about the state of insecurity in the country, the 67-years old lamented about inflation, insecurity and corruption

Canaan Land - The founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, has described the Muhammadu Buhari administration as a wicked government.

Speaking during one of the church services in Canaan Land, the headquarters of his ministry, the cleric recalled his warning to Nigerians against voting for the current administration in 2015.

Bishop Oyedepo has condemned the recent killings across the country. Photo credit: @DavidOyedepoFdn

Source: Twitter

He said his warnings then has been justified due to the the incessant killings in different states in the country recently.

Bishop Oyedepo also noted that the country had never faced such hardship until now.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said in a video seen by Legit.ng on Twitter:

“I shouted this in 2015. I am not a propagandist. I am not a public speaker. I am not an activist. I am a prophet.

“You blindly brought in this wicked government. Nigerians has never suffered evil like this in our history and they still want to rule? Never!

“After over 50 people were slaught*ered, there has been no response till now. They are evil from head to toe.”

Nigerians react to Oyedepo's comments

Some Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the latest comments of Bishop Oyedepo in the video that has now gone viral.

Daniel Adetoye on Twitter wrote:

“If every pastor in Nigeria can join the masses, as our artistes have done, to campaign against bad government and encourage them to go vote en masse for someone that has their interest at heart, with no prejudice. Nigeria would be far better than it is now. We will get there.”

Olawanle Thompson wrote:

“I think this is actually the right time for others ministers of God need to come out to enlighten their large congregation about the state of the nation and the best decision they should make.”

Jones Ed-Jay Uko wrote:

“It’s time for the church of God in Nigeria to speak in ONE VOICE and resist every evil agenda.”

2023: Pastor Enenche fumes, calls for arrest of fake Bishops at APC event

On his part, the senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr Paul Enenche has called for the immediate arrest of ‘bishops’ who attended the unveiling of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

In a video posted on his verified Facebook page with the title 'Like Beget Like', Pastor Enenche slammed the ruling party for being desperate to retain power in 2023.

He said the ‘bishops’ should be arrested and charged to court for impersonating the Christian body.

CAN berates APC for hiring fake Bishops to ruling party's event

Recall that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) dissociated itself from the Bishops who attended the APC event in Abuja.

The religious body said the bishops were desperados who went there for themselves and did not represent the body of Christ.

The vice president of CAN (19 northern states and Abuja) and its chairman in Kaduna state, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20.

Source: Legit.ng