Popular Nigerian-American actor and singer, Rotimi, has caused a buzz online after he advised people to go to Africa

In a video posted online, the entertainer noted that when a person has money in Africa, they live 10 times better than the people in America

According to him, there’s anxiety in the air in America, and people need to go home because even the air in Africa is crisp

Popular Nigerian American artiste, Rotimi, has got people talking on social media after he shared his thoughts about living in Africa compared to living in America.

The actor and music star had nothing but good things to say about Africa as he encouraged people to go back home.

According to him, if a person has money in Africa, they live 10 times better than rich people in America. He noted that there are riches in America, but there is wealth in Africa.

Nigerian-American actor Rotimi advises people to go back to Africa. Photos: @rotimi

Rotimi noted that just being able to experience the swag and the style, everything has been stolen from Africa.

The father of one added that people just need to go home because even the air is crisp and they can breathe, unlike in America where they breathe in problems.

In his words:

“When you got money in Africa, it don’t matter what country, you living 10 times better than most rich people here. There’s wealthy there and there’s rich here, there's a big difference.

"For me, experiencing that and seeing that, and then the style, the swag, everything has been stolen from there. So I think everybody just needs to know that they need to go home.

"Even just the air, the air is crisp, you can breathe. When you're breathing in America, you're breathing in problems, anxiety. When you leave, all that anxiety is out.”

See the video below:

Nigerians share mixed reactions to Rotimi’s perception about Africa

A number of people disagreed with the Nigerian American star, while a few supported him. Read some of their reactions below:

Taye9ja:

“It’s always said when the person is a dual citizen. ”

Tbellz07:

“He is right. If you remove insecurity from the problems we have, if you are indeed wealthy, you will enjoy life better here. Aye bonfragemo tow beeehd.”

Cook_book_kitchen:

“Before before now even with your wealth the country is a mess. You cant sleep with both eyes closed.”

Official_daramagic:

“Omo this air for here no pure o .”

Val.hilda:

“But but ! He’s right! When you have money air go crisp for you.”

Kokobykhloe:

“From someone who doesn’t live here? Abeg pass me Nokia cord.”

Teremaster:

“Why you no relocate come then.”

Naturi4real:

“Amen! It’s sooo true! That’s a word right there!”

Humblehearthann:

“No lies, royalty atmosphere.”

Tlhayesspeaks:

“Thanks brother we needed someone with your platform to speak truth.”

Ms_tiffany01:

“But I disagree to agree with that anxiety part. Africa will give you anxiety and hbp if you didn’t have before.”

