Nigerians are said to have resorted to self-help following the growing attacks across the country by terrorists

The disclosure was made by the National Security Adviser after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Security Council

Accoridng to General Babagana Monguno, efforts are being made to ensure an end to the incessant attacks

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retired) on Thursday, July 28, the country is set to implement fresh strategies that would address the growing insecurity and terrorist attacks in Nigeria.

Speaking at the State House after the National Security Council said Nigerians are growing “tired” of the menace and are now turning to self-help.

General Monguno said that Nigerians are tired of the growing insecurity in the country. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

The Punch reports that he noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the security situation in the country and the challenges Nigeria and her people have found themselves.

The NSA stating that the incessant killings, kidnapping and other criminal vices have no single strategy for ending them, warned that the nation is in a difficult situation.

His words:

“We are in a difficult situation. The council understands. The President understands. But there is no straight, cut-and-drive method around this unless we collectively fight it.

“People are getting tired and are beginning to gravitate into other means of self-help. But the truth is that help is rooted in everyone working together to end this."

Confirmation of attack on Presidential Guards Brigade

Premium Times reports that the NSA also confirmed that the soldiers who were guarding the president were ambushed by some terrorists operating in Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory.

He said while members of the troops were killed, the Nigerian military succeeded in decimating the terrorists.

List: Details of Army officers killed in Presidential Guards Brigade attack by terrorists in Abuja emerge

On Sunday, July 24, some yet-to-be-identified terrorists attacked officers and soldiers of the Presidential Guard Brigade in Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The attack led to the killing of a captain and two soldiers during the ambush which took place close to the Nigerian Law School in Bwari.

According to the report, the incident took place as the team were returning from the institution where they went for an assessment of the security situation following threats of possible attack by the terrorists.

24 hours after shut down of Abuja Unity College, FCTA, top governor order closure of private, govt schools

Owners of private schools in the Federal Capital Territory were earlier ordered to close operation from Wednesday, July 27.

The order to the proprietors of the various schools in the FCT was given by the Federal Capital Territory Administration Education Secretariat.

Also, the same kind of order was handed to private and public schools in Nasarawa state by the state's commissioner for education.

