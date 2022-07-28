A few days after the infamous attack on the presidential guard by suspected terrorists in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari reacts

His reaction is coming after a security council meeting was held with all the service chiefs on Thursday, July 27

The outcome of the meeting is yet unknown but it is a clear sign of an imminent retaliation

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the national security council meeting in Abuja with his service chiefs.

According to photos spotted by Legit.ng on Twitter, the meeting is being held at the Council Chamber at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday, July 28.

The security council meeting was presided by President Muhammadu Buhari with all the service chiefs in attendance. Photo: TheCable

Source: Twitter

This meeting is up on the heels of the incessant attacks staged by terrorists in the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja as well as other parts of the 36 states of Nigeria.

Present at the event, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), the chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor, chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the chief of air staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Bandit attack presidential guard

Recall that Legit.ng reported an attack on the presidential guard on Monday, July 25 by suspected terrorists.

It was gathered that a lieutenant and 5 soldiers were still missing at the time of the terrorist ambush.

Some of the military officers who were involved in the ambush were said to have been injured during the attack and quickly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

On Monday, July 26, the spokesperson of the Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, confirmed that terrorists ambushed troops attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade during a patrol in the Bwari area following intelligence that the Nigeria law school in the area may be attacked.

Terrorists spread, attacks not suprising, security expert

In another development, a security expert has given his submission about the current state of insecurity in the country.

Giving his submission, Senator Ireogbu said the incessant attacks and spread of terrorists in the country are not a surprise.

He said there is a need for punitive measures to be meted out to security personnel and agencies that jeopardise the effort to end terrorists' activities in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng