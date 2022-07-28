The Defence Headquarters says its troops have eliminated 30 of the terrorists that attacked its recently

Troops of the presidential guards brigade were attacked recently in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory

The DHQ also assures FCT residents of their safety asking them to go about their duties without any fear

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says Nigerian military troops have eliminated 30 of the terrorists who attacked troops of the Guards Brigade in Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Sunday, July 24.

The director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at the Bi-Weekly news conference on military operations on Thursday, July 28 in Abuja.

Two officers were killed during the attack on the Guard Brigades. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Onyeuko said the operation was conducted by troops of 7 Guards Battalion and 167 Special Force Battalion in conjunction with the air component of “Operation Whirl Punch” between the day of the incident and Tuesday, July 26.

He said the troops successfully cleared Kawu and Ido villages neutralising the terrorists and destroying their enclave and hideout.

According to him, the ground troops also recovered six motorcycles, two AK47 rifles, one fully loaded LMG magazine amongst others during the mob up.

He added:

“The hierarchy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wishes to re-assured Nigerians of its commitment and pact with all Nigerians.

“With the recent operations carried out between July 23, we wish to assure residents of FCT in particular that we are undaunted and unrelenting in our efforts to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“People should go about their normal business as their safety is guaranteed.

“The support and cooperation of all Nigerians are hereby solicited as security is everybody’s business.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any unusual persons in your community to security agencies. If you see something say something.’’

IGP orders tight security across FCT as intelligence reports predict possible terrorist attack

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a beef up of security in the FCT in order to fortify the nation’s capital against terrorists.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 26, Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP had charged the Force Intelligence Bureau to collaborate with residents in order to ward off adversaries.

He added that the force is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the criminals are brought to their kneels.

ISWAP threatens to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai in new viral video

Recall that a few weeks after an advanced convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Katsina state, terrorist group, ISWAP threatened to abduct Nigeria’s number one citizen.

In a new video released by the terrorists, they threatened to abduct and kill Buhari and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state.

The terrorists also boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

