A Nigerian military checkpoint is currently under attack located along the Abuja-Niger-Kaduna highway is currently under attack, the Punch Newspaper is reporting.

The checkpoint is located at the popular Zuma rock which borders the Federal Capital Territory and Niger state.

It was gathered that some yet-to-be-identified bandits launched the attack on Thursday, July 28, evening while causing gridlock around the area.

Soldiers of the Nigerian military are reportedly engaged in a gun battle with some suspected bandits along the Niger-Abuja road. Photo: Defence Headquarters

Channels Television also reports that while information about the incident is still sketchy, personnel of the Nigerian military engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

The troops are said to have also embarked on a clearance operation after the attack which had residents and motorists around the area scampering for safety.

Also, the Mandala-Kaduna road is said to have been cordoned off by the men of the Nigerian Military.

While officials of the Nigerian military and the police are yet to react to the incident, eyewitnesses said that the attack started at about 8 pm on Thursday evening.

The attack on the military checkpoint comes barely 72 hours after some yet-to-be-identified terrorists attacked officers and soldiers of the Presidential Guard Brigade in Bwari area of the FCT on Sunday, July 24.

The attack led to the killing of a captain and two soldiers during the ambush which took place close to the Nigerian Law School in Bwari.

It was also gathered that the incident took place as the team were returning from the institution where they went for an assessment of the security situation following threats of possible attack by the terrorists.

Owners of private schools in the Federal Capital Territory had been ordered to close operation from Wednesday, July 27.

The order for the proprietors of the various schools in the FCT was given by the Federal Capital Territory Administration Education Secretariat.

Also, the same kind of order was handed to private and public schools in Nasarawa state by the state's commissioner for education.

