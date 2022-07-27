With the growing apprehension over the security situation in Nigeria, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Education Secretariat has ordered owners of private schools across the country's capital city to shut down operations.

The order which was given to the private school proprietors comes on the heels of the closure of the Federal Government College, Kwali by the minister of education Adamu Adamu on Tuesday, July 26.

The FCTA and the Nasawara state government have ordered the closure of all private and public schools amid growing security threats. Photo: Abdullahi Sule, FCTA

The Sun reports that while the FCTA Education Secretariat in its notice did not state the reason for the order for closure of schools, it was learnt that the move is to prevent any possible attack or abduction of students.

In a statement shared with private school owners across the FCT, the education secretariat was signed by the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Nigeria, Abuja.

It read:

“FCT Education Secretariat wishes to inform parents and guardians that the 2021/2022 academic calendar for FCT schools will come to an end on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022.

“All parents and guardians should please take note and ensure their wards are conveyed home in good time from the School premises."

The statement also warned that school pupils and students including those in boarded houses vacate the institutions within the FCT.

Nasarawa state takes the same step

In the same vein, the Nasarawa state, government on Wednesday, July 27, ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools across the 13 local government areas of the state, as a proactive step to safeguard the lives of its students.

Legit.ng gathered that the order is a sequel to reports of growing security threats within communities within the state, bordering the FCT, such as Gitata and Umaisha.

Speaking after an expanded state executive council meeting at the Nasarawa state Government House, Lafia, the commissioner for education, Fatu Jimaita Sabo, said after reviewing the current situation in the country, especially regarding the security threats in the FCT, the state government decided to close both public and private schools with immediate effect.

The Punch reports that Sabo said the decision by the state government is due to the proximity of the state to the FCT and the government's effort to ensure that schools in Nasarawa, operate within a safe environment.

Exit and examination classes exempted in Nasarawa state

The commissioner, however, explained that those in exit classes, who were already writing their final examinations, especially in secondary schools, were exempted.

Her words:

"We are appealing to parents not to panic. We all know that Nasarawa State is safe but this decision was taken as a proactive measure to ensure that our children are safe and continue to remain safe. That is for those within the state and those that came from other states to study here.

“We want to also appeal to our principals and heads of respective schools, to also ensure that while we are closing these schools, we do it in an orderly manner.

“There’s no threat to any life or property as of now in Nasarawa State. And as I mentioned, it’s just part of the government’s proactive measure. We are all aware, that the Abdullahi Sule-led government has always prioritized security and safety of lives and property in Nasarawa State.”

