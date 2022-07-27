Available data has shown that states in the northern part of Nigeria are lagging behind in the registration of Permanent Voters' Cards

The data which is available on the INEC website shows that Lagos state is leading other states across the country with 508,936 registrants

According to an INEC announcement, the deadline for the registration exercise has been pegged to July 31

As the registration for the Permanent Voters' Cards is set to end on Sunday, July 31, there are indications that the majority of the eligible voters resident in the northern region of the country are not showing up for the process.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on June 28, 2021, flagged off the resuming of the online Continous Voters' Registration ahead of the 2023 general election.

Northern states are lagging behind in the registration for PVCs according to INEC data. Photo: Legit.ng

The process according to INEC is expected to give eligible voters across the country to either register for new PVCs or update their existing details, and apply for transfer of the cards amid other issues.

However, a close look at the update on registration made by the electoral commission shows that more states in the north performed poorer than their counterparts in the southern part of the country.

Daily Trust reports for the 2019 general elections, a breakdown of the register showed that the northwest had the highest number of registered voters standing at 20,158,100 or 24 per cent of the total registered voters.

PVC registration in different regions

For the southwest region, it was 16,292,212 registered voters or 19.39 per cent, while the North Central had 13,366,070 registered voters or 15.91 per cent and the South-South registered 12,841,279 or 15.29 per cent of the total.

In the northeast, it was 11,289,293 or 13.44 per cent and 10,057,130 voters or 11.97 per cent for the southeast region.

Update from INEC's CVR dashboard

An update from the dashboard of the electoral body shows that as of 7 am on Monday, July 25, which is the fourth quarter, week 15, a total of 11,011,119 Nigerians registered to obtain the voter’s card.

The dashboard also showed that out of the total number of registered voters, 7,619,179 had completed physical registration while 3,391,940 had done online registration.

It showed that Lagos leads other states across the country with 508,936 registrants.

This is followed by Kano, Delta, Rivers, Kaduna and Bayelsa states.

However, Kano state which according to the Demographic Statistics Bulletin of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has a population of 14,253,549 people is lagging behind Lagos with over 8,000 voters.

The registered voters for the state, at the time of data collection, stood at 500,207 and Katsina with its 9,300,382 people recorded only 283,470 completed registration.

Niger, whose population was projected at 6,220,617, registered 330,453 while Sokoto, with 5,863,187 people had 293,152 completed registration.

Kaduna state with 8,324,285 is behind Rivers, which registered 436,459 voters from its 7,034,973 people, against Kaduna’s 417,427 new registrants.

Other states like Plateau, Sokoto, Adamawa and Yobe recorded 323,960 out of 4,400,974; 293,152 out of 5,863,187; 232,525 out of 4,536,948; and 134,002 respectively.

