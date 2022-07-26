The build-up to the 2023 general election as taken another turn across several states in the federation

States government have begun to urge its residents and citizens to participate in the forthcoming elections

Public holidays have been declared in states like Lagos, Ogun, Bauchi, Zamfara, Niger, Plateau and the likes for workers to go get their PVCs

As the registration exercise for the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) edges closer to a close, many states of the federation have begun to charge their residents to ensure that they register for their PVCs.

The independent national electoral commission (INEC) in mid-July issued a statement that the PVC registration exercise will now run until Sunday, July 31 which is the stipulated deadline by the commission.

The deadline has since prompted state governors in various parts of the nation to declare compulsory public holidays to allow residents, civil servants, artisans, youths, and other demographic to join the registration exercise.

However, this move is tailored toward the 2023 general elections which have been termed by the media as a crucial election that could change the fortune of Nigeria for many years to come.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, fresh registration of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) had hit over 10 million registrations as of late June.

The registration completed comprised of 4,292,690 males and 4,339,006 females. The released statistics also indicated that 6,081,456 of the figure are youth, while 67,171 are Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

It was further gathered that a total of 23,560,043 applications including applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and updates of voter information records, among others had been received by the electoral body as of June.

In this piece, we will take a look at state governors that have declared a public holiday in a bid for their residents to join the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in order to obtain the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC).

1. Niger

On Wednesday, June 29 Governor Sani Bello of Niger State during a meeting with his cabinet members declared Thursday and Friday, June 30 and July 1 respectively.

As reported by Premium Times, the governor urged civil servants, and other members of the demographic to participate in the CVR registration exercise.

2. Kaduna

Most recently, Governor Nasir El-rufai declared a three-day holiday for Kaduna residents.

Legit.ng reported that the holiday will run through 27th to 29th of July in other for state workers and other demographics to participate in the last gasp registration of the CVR exercise.

3. Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State also joined the list of governors who declared holiday for the CVR exercise.

According to ThisDay, his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said:

“As an inclusive, participatory and accountable government, the role of PVCs to the citizens cannot be over-emphasised."

4. Bauchi

In Bauchi state, Governor Bala Mohammed declared Monday, June 27 as public holiday.

As reported by Channels TV, the holiday will enable eligible voters who are yet to register for their Permanent Voters Card to participate in the ongoing registration exercise.

5. Osun

In the build-up to the most anticipated election in 2022, the Osun state government declared an holiday for CVR registration and collection of PVCs.

The Nation reported that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola declared Friday, June 24 as holiday for the collection of PVC.

6. Plateau

Governor Simon Bako Lalong also followed the lead of his colleagues declaring holiday for CVR registration.

As reported by The Nation, he declared Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, 28, 2022, as a public holiday for Plateau citizens.

7. Zamfara

Elsewhere in Zamfara state, Governor Bello Matawalle announced Monday to Friday next week 20th – 21st June as work free-day.

TVC news reported that Ibrahim Dosara, the states commissioner for information made it known via a statement.

8. Borno

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum declared Thursday and Friday, 21 and 22, July as public holiday for the state.

He urged civil servants to use the opportunity to obtain the Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

9. Lagos

The center of excellence was not left of the equation as Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu declared Monday and Tuesday, July 26 and 27 as holidays for residents of Lagos to obtain their PVCs

10. Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni also became one of the first governors to declare a work-free day for residents in other to obtain their PVCs and participate in the CVR registration exercise.

The Guardian reported that, Buni declared June 29 to Friday, July 1 as holidays.

2023: INEC gives fresh update on voters registration in Lagos

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission has shared an important update on voters registration in Lagos state.

According to the nation's electoral umpire, INEC, the state currently has about seven million registered voters.

Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, the INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner confirmed this development on Sunday and tasked political parties on credible agents.

