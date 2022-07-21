The transmission company of Nigeria has announced that electricity has been restored following the collapse of the national grid on Wednesday, July 20

The general manager of the transmission company, Ndidi Mbah, blamed the blackout on a sudden drop in system frequency

The national control centre attributed the cause of the blackout to the tripping of a unit in one of the generating stations

The restoration of electricity has been completed by the transmission company of Nigeria (TCN), following the collapse of the national grid on Wednesday, July 20.

As reported by Channels Television, the general manager of the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Thursday, July 21, blamed the system collapse on a sudden drop in system frequency from 49.94Hz to 47.36Hz.

The national control centre (NCC) stated that it was due to the tripping of a unit (with a load of 106 MW) in one of the generating stations due to bad temperatures.

Mbah added that this pulled out other grid-connected units in the plant, which resulted in a generation loss of 457MW.

She further noted that

“as obtainable in all systems, when a component of the electric power system is defective, the entire configuration is vitiated. However, inspite of setbacks encountered at the initial stage, grid restoration had almost been completed as at 11:00pm when this report was filed.”

Mbah appreciated the consumer of electricity within and outside Nigeria, noting that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry will leverage the concerted intervention to strengthen the reliability of supply.

Adding that this is to put an end to the issue of system supply.

She also stressed that a full-scale investigation is underway to get to the root cause of the failure.

