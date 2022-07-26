The Kaduna state government has given its workers three days holiday to take part in the voter registration exercise

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has declared a three-day public holiday to enable more citizens to complete their voter registration.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the media aide to Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, July 26.

Kaduna government declares a three-day holiday for CVR registration. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

According to Adekeye, the holiday is from July 27 to 29th, Channels TV reports.

The reason

He said the move is necessary so that more Kaduna electorates will be able to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and participate in the 2023 general elections.

While urging all eligible residents of the state to seize this window to register to vote and to therefore be in a position to exercise their right to vote, Adekeye disclosed that the government requests all employers to actively support their staff to register before INEC closes voter registration on July 31.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai also confirmed this development through a post shared on his Facebook page, on Tuesday.

2023: INEC extends voter registration, fixes new deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the continuous voter registration by two weeks.

During an extraordinary session on Friday, July 15, the commission said the registration will end by Sunday, July 31, The Cable reports.

Added to this, INEC said the exercise will commence from 9 am to 5 pm daily and that it will now include weekends.

INEC reacts to court order on Voter registration, reveals next step

Meanwhile, INEC said it would comply with the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Okoye made this known when he spoke on Tuesday, June 21.

Although he did not specifically state whether or not the electoral umpire would go ahead with its initial plan to stop the exercise, the INEC official said the commission would continue to obey the orders of the court.

