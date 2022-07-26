A loud explosion on Tuesday, July 26, rocked the premises of the office of the secretary to the Kogi state government, Folashade Arike Ayoade.

The Punch reports that the explosion rocked the office premises located next to Lugard Street which houses the Kogi state council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists secretariat.

It was gathered that the incident occured shortly after journalists gathered at the council's secretariat to prepare for their day's assignment.

The explosion was said to have been caused by something that looked like a bomb. Photo: Yahaya Bello

Confirming the explosion, the state's commissioner of police, Edward Egbuka, said a package that looked like a bomb was left at the premises.

Egbuka's words:

“Yes, what happened was that we were informed of a package that looked like a bomb was left on the premises and I immediately deployed the bomb disposal unit there to assess the object

“The object was immediately blown up. The explosion you heard was the handwork of our bomb disposing unit brought about by their efforts to blow up the object.”

Channels Television reports that Egbuka also noted that an investigation has commenced by the police to ascertain what the object was.

