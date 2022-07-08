Hundreds of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic students have protested the killing of their colleague, Folarera Ademola, who was allegedly shot by an operative of the Amotekun Corps

The protesting students took the corpse of Ademola to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's office at Alagbaka, giving him 24 hours request to provide the suspected officer to the police

The angry students, while demanding justice, asked Governor Akeredolu to take over the burial of Ademola and compensate his family

Akure, Ondo - In their hundreds, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic students in Owo, Ondo, protested in front of the state's secretariat, Alagbaka, over the killings of their colleague, Folarera Ademola.

According to Leadership, Ademola, who was allegedly shot by the operatives of the Amotekun Corps, is an ND student in the department of science laboratory.

Rotimi Akeredolu speaks on insecurity in Ondo state Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Protesting Ondo students blocked all roads leading to Akeredolu's office

The protesting students blocked all the linked roads around the states' secretariat and obstructed the movement of vehicles and humans.

Despite the morning rain, the students marched to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's office, where they dropped the victim's corpse, asking the governor to fish out the Amotekun corp.

Protesting students gave Akeredolu 24-hour ultimatum to provide suspected Amotekun officer.

The protesters gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Akeredolu to hand over the officer to the police for proper prosecution, compensate the deceased family and take over the burial of the corpse.

How Ondo student died, students' union reveals

The students' union president, Olorunda Oluwafemi, who spoke to journalists, said the student was shot on June 26 by an operative of the Amotekun in front of his parents' house.

The student union president maintained that the victim suffered gunshot wounds for 10 days before he was transferred to the federal medical centre in Owo, where he gave up the ghost on Thursday, July 7.

Oluwafemi stated that the students started the protest from the palace of Olowo of Owo before moving to the state secretariat.

Amotekun must tell public what happened few days ago - Corps commander

Reacting to the development, the Ondo state commander of the Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, expressed sadness over the news.

Adeleye added, "The Corps must explain to the public what transpired a few days ago that led to the unfortunate death of the student.

Source: Legit.ng