The Ondo state command of the Nigeria police force has lost a senior officer to a gunshot by hoodlums in the state.

Daily Trust reported that the officer, who is an inspector, Temenu Boluwaji, was killed in an attack on the Okuta Elerinla Division in Akure, the state capital, in the early hour of Monday.

This was confirmed by the Ondo Police Public Relations Officer, Osulami Funmilayo. While describing the attackers as hoodlums, the police spokesperson said that their arrest have been ordered by the state police commissioner, Opeyemi Oyediran.

How hoodlums kill police inspector in Ondo

According to Funmilayo,

“On the 25th July 2022 around 0100 am, hoodlums attacked OKUTA ELERINLA DIVISION in Akure. Policemen who were at alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly, and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station.”

She said Boluwajio was hit by the hoodlums’ bullets and died on his way to the hospital. According to her, Oyediran has directed the state criminal investigation department to take up the case and ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.

She stressed that the commissioner urged the people of the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, adding that their days are numbered.

