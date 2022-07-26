The Kogi government has debunked news reports suggesting that there was an explosion in the state capital, Lokoja

A report had alleged that there an explosion around one of the government-owned offices in the state capital

The government stated that the false news is a calculated attempt to cause panic and undermine the improved security situation in the state

Lokoja - The Kogi government has debunked news reports suggesting that there was an explosion in one of the state-owned offices earlier today.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 26 by Onogwu Muhammad, the spokesman of the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Governor Bello described the rumours as a calculated attempt to undermine the security of Kogi. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

The governor said he is miffed by the report and views the publication as:

“malicious, false, misleading and a calculated attempt to cause panic and undermine the already improved security situation in the state.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The statement added:

“May we, at this point, state the true facts surrounding the incident that actually occurred earlier this morning of 26/07/2022 around the ministry of the local government and chieftaincy affairs, opposite Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Lokoja.

“There was a distressing call to the police regarding an object that looked like an IED placed on the fence of the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs, opposite Mohammad Buhari Square, Lokoja.

“The bomb disposal unit at the Nigerian Police Force command located a minute away from the scene was immediately deployed to the area.

“On arrival they found out that it was a plastic bottle and a can of insecticide wrapped together with a power source to look like an IED. It was discovered to be a hoax and the object was removed by operatives of bomb disposal unit.”

The statement noted there was no explosion around any government premises in Lokoja as reported by some media platforms.

It added:

“The state government considers the publication as not only unprofessional but also believes it’s at variance with the ethics of the profession of journalism.

“For the sake of emphasis, we would like to put the record straight that there was no bomb explosion whatsoever in Kogi Government House or offices in Lokoja metropolises.

“The government commends the good people of Kogi for their unalloyed support given to the security agencies in the state and enjoins them to disregard false news as it is capable of causing palpable tension as well as instilling fear in the state.”

The state government also urged Kogites to go about their normal businesses while assuring them that there is no cause for alarm.

Gunmen bomb police area command, kill inspector in Kogi

Recall that armed bandits in the early hours of Friday, June 24, attacked the Okehi police area command in Kogi state, killing an inspector on duty.

Also, part of the area command office was razed by dynamite used by the attackers.

Reacting to the incident, Kogi state commissioner of police, Edward Egbuka ordered the deployment of additional operational assets to the area.

Source: Legit.ng