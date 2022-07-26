Femi Gbajabiamila will not be impeached as the Speaker of the House of Representatives

Lawmakers of the House of Representatives in one voice said there is no such plot on the card

The lawmakers of the lower chamber of the national assembly say they are solidly behind the 60-year-old Lagosian

FCT, Abuja - Speculations that the House of Representatives is planning to impeach its Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila are false.

According to a report by Channels Television, the green chamber of the National Assembly issued a disclaimer to the rumored impeachment during the plenary session on Tuesday, July 26.

The House of Representatives has made it clear during the plenary on Tuesday, July 26 that there is no plot to impeach speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

Legit.ng gathered that the northern caucus of the lower chamber was in a conspiracy to move for the impeachment of the 60-year-old lawmaker over the approved Water Resources Bill that has caused a lot of controversies.

At plenary, the lawmakers reiterated their undoubted support for Gbajabiamila stating that they are solidly behind him.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the green chamber has opened investigations into the matter as it will be handled by the committee on ethics and privileges.

What is the "Water Resources Bill" about?

The controversial Water Resources Bill was said to have been first introduced in the 8th Assembly which was vehemently dismissed as it later resurfaced in the 9th Assembly but received a similar reception and criticism from the precious Assembly.

It was gathered that the bill is seeking to ensure all water resources and banks of water sources were under the authority of the federal government.

Meanwhile, the sponsor of the bill, honourable Sada Soli said he will withdraw the bill if ever the assent to the bill cause any inconveniences to Nigerians.

The bill at present has passed to the first reading as it will be debated for the second reading at a scheduled period.

