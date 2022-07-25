The relatives of the passengers of the ill-fated Monday, March 28, train attack by terrorists have explained by the family members were tortured in a recent video released by their abductors.

Speaking during a protest at the ministry of transportation on Monday, July 25, a relative of one of the passengers said the terrorists were triggered to treat the abductees in a barbaric manner due to anger over the blockade of a ransom in exchange for some of the captives.

The families of the Kaduna train attack passengers have accused military of triggering the terrorists against their live ones. Photo: The Punch

In a recent video, the terrorists released a video taken in an unknown location showing them flogging the abductees.

Mukhtar Shuaibu, one of the victims who spoke in the clip confirmed the terrorists’ anger over the blockade of the ransom.

Daily Trust reports that the family member whose younger brother is in the terrorists' den, the group as earlier promised had begun negotiating directly with relatives.

He, however, noted that they were triggered after some soldiers of the Nigerian military blocked access to the forest and threatened to arrest them for making an attempt to pay ransom to the terrorists.

Soldiers' warning against negotiation and ransom payment to terrorists

According to the relative, the soldiers had warned them that payment of ransom and negotiating with terrorists is illegal.

His words:

“Some of the relatives had approached the meeting point when they came in contact with some soldiers who blocked access to the forests and even threatened to arrest them.

“This is what triggered the latest video by the terrorists, this is why they flogged them to send a message and also threatened to abduct top government officials."

The Punch also reported that relatives of the 43 remaining passengers of the train had prevented staff of the ministry of information from accessing their offices.

The protest by the relatives of the abductees comes 24 hours after the new video surfaced online.

These aggrieved relatives blocked all entrance to the ministry which is the supervising ministry to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the operator of the train.

Wielding several placards, they demanded the immediate release of their family members from the terrorist enclave.

Kaduna train attack: Former military administrator pleads on behalf of son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren

A former military administrator, General Idris Garba, has pleaded with the Niger state governor to assist in the rescue of members of his family.

Garba's son, his wife Maryam Bobbo and their four children; Ibrahim, Fatima, Imran and Zainab were among the victims of the Kaduna-bound train attack by terrorists on Monday, March 28.

According to the retired military general, he has been having sleepless nights since the abduction of his son and members of his immediate family.

Kuje prison attack: Spread of ISWAP, Ansaru, other terrorist groups not surprising, security expert says

A security expert in Nigeria had said that the growing attacks on key places and soft targets by terrorists are not surprising.

Senator Iroegbu said that the implication of the attack at the Kuje prison facility is a red flag and a pointer that the Federal Capital Territory may be a city under siege.

According to the expert, there is a need for punitive measures to be meted out to security personnel and agencies that jeopardise the effort to end terrorists' activities in Nigeria.

