Some of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack recently released have narrated their ordeals while in captivity

Hassan Uthman, a victim of the attack explained how the bandit mercilessly tortured them while in captivity

Contrastingly, Uthman revealed that during their four months in captivity, they were fed to full capacity by the bandits

Moments after the announcement that three persons have been freed from the den of bandits who abducted scores of passengers inside an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday, March 28, revelations of how victims are being treated have been spilled.

One of the freed victims, Hassan Uthman revealed how the past four months in captivity have been for him and other victims.

Relatives of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack picketed the headquarters of the Ministry of Transportation in Abuja on Monday, July 25. Photo credit: @irete_frank

Source: Twitter

According to the DailyTrust newspaper, Uthman stated how he and others were terribly beaten by the bandits.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We were seriously beaten as seen in the video and it is as a result of failure to rescue us by the government. Because of the government’s attitude, they were angered and they thoroughly beat us. We were severely flogged and that was just the beginning. This makes me to pity those that are still with them in the forest.”

While speaking on their feeding routines in captivity, Uthman revealed that they were being fed according to capacity.

He stated that they were being properly fed and that they were days were the bandits will slaughter cattle and cows for them to eat.

Uthman however disclosed that his release and others were facilitated by their families and not the government as many will think.

He revealed that their families have made attempts through the government but all to no avail.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Uthman revealed that the remaining people in captivity were up to 40.

Bandits flog abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers in viral video

A new viral video released on social media has revealed how victims the captive of bandits are being flogged mercilessly while in captivity.

In the video, the victims called on international bodies to come to their aid after what seemed like a lackadaisical attitude from Nigerian authorities.

Among those being flogged by the terrorists were women and children who are among those kidnapped.

Gunmen bomb police area command, kill inspector in Kogi

Elsewhere in Kogi, terrorists in the early hours of Friday, June 24, attacked the Okehi police area command in Kogi state, killing an inspector on duty.

Also, part of the area command office was razed by dynamite used by the attackers.

Reacting to the development, the commissioner of police, Kogi state command, Edward Egbuka, ordered the deployment of additional operational assets.

Source: Legit.ng