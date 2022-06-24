Gunmen have attacked a police station in the Eika-Ohizenyi area of Okehi LGA, Kogi state.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the station with explosives in the early hours of Friday.

During the incident, a police inspector was killed while a section of the station was damaged.

William Aya, Kogi police spokesperson, confirmed the attack in a statement.

Aya noted that Edward Egbuka, Kogi police commissioner, has visited the scene of the incident, adding that additional operational assets have been deployed to the area.

“Meanwhile, part of the area command office was razed by dynamite used by the attackers,” the Kogi police spokesperson said.

“Sadly, a police inspector died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums, before the area commander and a detachment of military in the area reinforced the scene of the incident and the attackers fled.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng