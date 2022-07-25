Nasir Ila, a former lawmaker, has been appointed by President Buhari as senior special assistant on national assembly matters

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Nasir Ila as a new senior special assistant on national assembly matters (House of Representatives).

Ila will be replacing Umar El-Yakub, who was recently appointed as a minister, The Nation reported.

Ila is a chartered accountant and former member of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.

His appointment was announced in a statement by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, July 24.

“President Buhari has approved the appointment of Nasiru Baballe Ila as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives),” the statement reads in part.

According to the statement, Ila, who schooled in the United Kingdom, is a successful businessman and is interested in haulage, ginnery and tannery before he ventured into politics.

In 2011 and 2015, he represented the Tarauni federal constituency in Kano at the green chamber of parliament.

Source: Legit.ng