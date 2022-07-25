The camp of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and that of APC's Bola Tinubu are currently in a heated war of words

Both parties have accused each other of lacking the will and capacity to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria positively

The camp of Bola Tinubu has accused the main opposition for laying the foundation of the current problem facing the country during its 16 years stint

The presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has exposed how Tinubu tried to become running mates to the incumbent president of Nigeria, Muhammadu, the Vanguard newspaper reported.

This disclosure was made known on Monday, July 25 via a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe.

The camp of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu has begun to trade shots at each other ahead of the crucial 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Meanwhile Tinubu's camp thinks otherwise labeling Atiku as an hypocrite who was actually the one who made advances to the APC presidential candidate to be his running mate some few years ago.

Legit.ng gathered that Tinubu's camp further described Atiku as a politician who has lost his moral coma pass.

Reacting to this taunts, Paul Ibe said:

“We would also like to remind Nigerians that even though multiple sources have testified that Bola Tinubu desperately lobbied to be made Buhari’s deputy in a Muslim-Muslim ticket, Bola Tinubu himself denied this on June 22, 2022, and instead accused President Buhari of offering him the position of Vice President.

“Which is exactly the same false allegation he has made against Atiku Abubakar. This is a pattern of behaviour. Not owning up to his actions."

As contained in the in the statement, Ibe revealed that a leaked memo by US Consul General, Brian L. Browne in September, 14, 2005 unraveled Tinubu's plot and schemes to become running mate to either Atiku Abubakar or Muhammadu Buhari.

He further explained that Tinubu made the same attempt on President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 as stipulated by Nigerian historical biographers.

Ibe said:

“In his 2016 authorised biography of President Muhammadu Buhari titled ‘Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria’, Professor John Paden, an American, wrote about the issue as follows: “Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and political ‘godfather’ of the South-West geopolitical zone, felt he should be the vice-presidential candidate.”

Tinubu replies Atiku's claim

Reacting to Atiku's claim, Tinubu in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga stated that the assertions the PDP presidential candidate were false as it was he (Atiku) who offered Tinubu the vice presidential role in which Tinubu rejected.

He said:

“We should not lose sight of the issue: Atiku sought to put himself on a religious higher ground by pretending to hate same faith ticket, citing most erroneously how he rejected Asiwaju as running mate in 2007.

“Asiwaju said it didn’t happen as he said. It was rather Atiku who offered him the post, which he rejected.

“We will like to restate that Atiku is now merely making a politically convenient and opportunistic argument, trying to fault our Tinubu-Shettima ticket using the emotive issue of religion."

Tinubu blames PDP's 16 years reign in power as Nigeria's problem

Onanuga, however, reiterated that the combination of Tinubu and Shettima is not about religion but about competence and antecedent of both candidate who has been tasted and trusted in their previous leadership position.

He stated that the duo is more than capable to end the various crisis affecting the nation.

Onanuga, however, blamed the PDP for laying the foundation for the current calamity that has befallen the nation.

He said:

“These problems did not begin seven years ago. The foundation was laid in 16 years of PDP mismanagement of our country’s commonwealth.”

Atiku is a pathological liar, Tinubu says

In another related news, Bola Tinubu recently called his counterpart from the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, a liar ahead of the 2023 polls.

Tinubu was reacting to Atiku's claim that he rejected Tinubu as a running mate in 2007 to avoid a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The APC presidential candidate said Atiku's claim was false, adding that the PDP flag bearer offered him the vice presidential ticket.

