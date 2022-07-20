University lecturers under the umbrella of ASUU have replied to president Muhammadu Buhari's 2 weeks ultimatum given to the minister of education, saying it is too long

The university lecturers said they will resume in 2 days if the federal government honors the agreement it had with the union

The union president, Emmanuel Osodeke, added that if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities, their strike will not last 2 days

The academic staff union of universities (ASUU) has said that if politicians’ children attend Nigerian public universities, the union strike will not last 2 days.

According to The Cable, the union stated that 2 weeks ultimatum President Muhammadu Buhari gave to the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, is too long.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, opinioned this on Tuesday, July 19, while featuring on a Channels Television interview.

ASUU strike enters 156 days today

On Monday, February 14, the academic body embarked on strike over the failure of the federal government to honour an agreement on issues surrounding the funding of universities, salaries and allowances of lecturers.

Buhari gives 2 weeks ultimatum to education minister to resolve ASUU crisis

Earlier on Tuesday, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, two weeks ultimatum to resolve the issues around the strike.

ASUU speaks on its readiness to return to classes

Speaking on the ultimatum, Osodeke said two weeks is “too long”, stating that the union can suspend the strike in less than two days if the government honours its agreement with the union.

“Two weeks is too long. The issue of renegotiation has been completed by both sides, which means that one is gone.” Osodeke said.

Osodeke added that when a house is in crisis, you source for money to resolve the crisis as you source for other things.

ASUU speaks on resumption as strike enters 155 days

Legit.ng earlier reported that ASUU's national executive council meeting would be held in the first week of August, where the union will decide whether to suspend or continue with the strike.

The Federal University of Technology, Minna chapter's chairman, Gbolahan Bolarin, disclosed the meeting would hold either July 31 or August 1.

