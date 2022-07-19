Popular Nigerian pastor, David Ibiyeomie, has said that Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo are more popular than all presidential aspirants

The four leading presidential aspirants in the 2023 elections included the Bola Tinubu of the APC, PDP Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP

The man of God illustrated that if Adeboye or Oyedepo stands anywhere and any presidential candidate does the same, people will stay with religious leaders than politicians

Pastor David Ibiyeomie has said Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo are more popular than all the presidential candidates contesting in the 2023 elections.

P.M News reported that the pastor said this during one of his sermons.

Popular pastors rates Adeboye, Oyedepo, Tinubu, Atiku's popularity Photo Credit: Pastor E.A Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, Atiku Abubakar, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Oyedepo is the Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, while Adeboye is the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

4 leading presidential aspirants in 2023 race

These religious leaders are more popular than the four key presidential candidates. These included the All Progressives Congress’ Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ibiyeomie illustrates the differences between religious leaders and politicians

Ibiyeomie, while positing that material wealth does not determine the level of one’s success, illustrated that if Adeboye and any presidential candidate stand anywhere, people will run to Adeboye more than any politician.

Oyedepo, Adeboye are men of impact - Ibiyeomie

“If they stand anywhere and Adeboye stands with them, who do you think the world will run after? But they have more money and more cars than him, but he has more impact."

The religious leader made a similar illustration about Oyedepo and himself, adding that they’re not men of impact but mere politicians.

He said,

“If any politician, including the ones contesting stands with me today in this town, who will the world run after?”

Adeboye speaks on his health status, reveals why he can't adhere to doctor’s recommendation

The general overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has disclosed why he cannot sleep for 8 hours based on the doctor's recommendation.

The cleric revealed that his decision was due to the standard he had been maintaining with his creator, God.

According to him, sleeping 8 hours per day means sleeping for four months in a year which is against his set standard.

Source: Legit.ng