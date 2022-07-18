BREAKING: Nigeria’s oldest carrier halts operations over economic crisis

Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors, has temporarily suspended operations over economic crisis.

Airlines have been complaining about the skyrocketing price of Aviation fuel known as Jet A1 as well as its scarcity.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had recently hinted that two airlines may soon stop operation over the Jet A1 crisis and other operational challenges that have left the airlines bleeding.

In a statement announcing the development, the airline said the suspension of operation would take effect on July 20.

The statement said the temporary cessation of operations “does not in any way affect the Maintenance activities of the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) otherwise known as AeroMRO, the Approved Training Organisation (ATO) also known as Aero Training School, the Helicopter and Charter Services operations.”

“This decision was carefully considered and taken due to the fact that most of our aircrafts are currently undergoing Maintenance, resulting in our inability to offer a seamless and efficient service to our esteemed customers.”

“We are working to bring these aircrafts back to service in the next few weeks, so we can continue to offer our passengers the safe, efficient, and reliable services that Aero Contractors is known for, which is the hallmark of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The past few months have been very challenging for the Aviation industry and the airline operators in particular. With the high cost of maintenance, skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation, and forex scarcity resulting in high foreign exchange rates. These are amongst the major components of airline operations.

“In the meantime, we are working assiduously to return to service as quickly as possible, and do assure our esteemed customers and stakeholders of our determination, that our short absence will not create any major void in the market, as we are coordinating with our business partners to ensure minimum discomfort to ticket holders.

“As members of Spring Alliance (a commercial alliance with member airlines providing mutual support in the area of operations), we are liaising with our partner airlines to minimise the impact on our esteemed customers.

“Our customer service team will be working to help affected esteemed customers reach their destinations.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to our esteemed customers and promise to return to service as soon as possible. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding at this time.”

Source: Legit.ng