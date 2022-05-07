The ministry of aviation says it has commenced advocacy to relevant agencies, institutions and individuals to find a solution to the incessant increase in aviation fuel

Meanwhile, the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said the issues of aviation fuel do not fall under his jurisdiction

He stated that a total shutdown will affect the economy of Nigeria as it will also halt international affairs

Following the announcement by airlines to shut down operations on Monday, May 9, the federal government has called on operators to reconsider their decisions, Daily Trust reports.

This appeal was made by the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika via a statement issued by his special assistant on public affairs, James Odaudu, on Saturday, May 7 in Lagos.

According to the statement, the minister acknowledged the difficulties being faced by airline operators over the incessant increase in the cost of aviation fuel.

Recall that Legit.ng reported earlier that airline operators reached the conclusion to commence a total shutdown due to the high cost of aviation fuel which has risen from N190/litre and later N360/litre in January this year to N607/litre in March.

Issues of aviation fuel not under my purview - Minister tells airlines

Meanwhile, the minister says he understands their plight but the “there is little his ministry could do as the issue of aviation does not fall within his purview.”

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has been drawn to reports that the nation’s air transportation system will be disrupted as from Monday May 9th, 2022, following threats by airline operators to shut down operations as a result of rising cost of Jet A1, otherwise known as aviation fuel.”

“We also acknowledge that the airline operators are in the business to make profits while servicing the very critical sector that is not only the preferred mode of transport for most Nigerians but also the main international gateway to the nation.”

However, the minister said despite not having the jurisdiction to mediate in matters that concern aviation fuel, the ministry will resort to reaching out to relevant agencies, institutions and individuals to help proffer a lasting solution to the problem.

The statement also revealed that a committee led by the minister of aviation himself has already commenced advocacy to these relevant agencies urging airline operators to reconsider and think about the damning effect it will cost Nigeria is the strike goes on.

The statement reads:

“While the efforts to assuage the situation are on, we wish to appeal to the airline operators, even in the difficult situation, to consider the multiplier effect of shutting down operations, on Nigerians and global travellers, in taking their business-informed decisions and actions.

“We also assure Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the sector, that the Buhari administration remains stoic in its commitment to the creation and sustenance of an environment that promotes the growth of the aviation industry where major players like the airlines can operate in a profitable and competitive market.”

