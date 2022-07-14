President Buhari has urged Nigerian youths who expect jobs from the government to look elsewhere as there is no job in government anymore

The president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Buhari commented on his Sallah homage to the Emir of Daura, Faruk Faruk

Buhari urged parents to teach their children the fear of God, respecting constituted authority and living a purposeful life through continuous education.

Daura, Katsina - President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the youths to gain knowledge but not with the hope of getting government jobs, noting that there are no "jobs in government anymore."

The Punch reported that the president said the youths should study themselves to avoid making the same mistake of the past.

President Muhammadu Buhari speaks to Nigerian youths that government has no job to offer anymore Photo Credit: Fami Adesina

Buhari's message was contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, July 13.

According to Shehu, Buhari made the statement when he visited the Emir of Daura, Faruk Faruk, at his palace during his Sallah homage.

Teach your children to respect constituted authority - Buhari tells parents

President Buhari also asked parents to teach their children the right values, such as the fear of God, living purposeful life through continuous education, and respecting constituted authority.

"We should ensure the children get a proper education. The knowledge they acquire should not be towards getting government jobs.

"We don't have jobs in government anymore. With technology, governments are becoming smaller, nimble and efficient."

