President Muhammadu Buhari had an emotional moment with his old classmates in his home state, Daura, Katsina

The photo of the reunion is trending and in circulation on various social media platforms in the country

In expressing joy and happiness for the meeting, Buhari said he got the same feeling that he used to have when they were young

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, July 13, had an emotional reunion with his primary and secondary school classmates in Daura, Katsina State.

The Nation reports that they were in the president’s country home to pay Sallah homage to him.

President Muhammadu Buhari's primary and secondary school classmates in Daura, Katsina state. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Buhari reunites with old classmates

According to a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president enquired about each individual’s wellbeing, their health and the well-being of members of their families.

They prayed for the repose of those that died between last year, when they last met, and this year.

President Buhari expressed joy for the meeting, saying he got the same feeling that he used to have when they were young.

Buhari had a chat with his classmates

They chatted for a while, talked about their old school days and shared a lot of memories.

The President thanked his guests for their respect and feelings for him.

The leader of the class association, Senator Abba Ali, commended the sacrifices the President had been making and urged him to maintain focus on the nation which he said was more important than all else.

Buhari got a gift

They presented a gift to the President and joined him in a memorable group photograph.

