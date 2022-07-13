The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has responded to President Muhammadu Buhari’s plea to call off the 5-month-old strike of all public Universities in the country.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, ASUU has urged President Buhari to revisit the Prof. Nimi Briggs-led Committee on negotiation.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osekede stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Guardian, the Briggs committee was formulated to re-negotiate with ASUU after a previous failure of the federal government to fulfil the 2009 agreement.

Legit.ng gathered that the renegotiation process was meant to last for three months with the outcome submitted to the minister of education.

However, President Buhari in a recent statement reported by Legit.ng called on ASUU to sympathise with students and parents and call off the strike.

Responding to the President's plea, Prof Osedeke said:

” I do not understand why Mr President said that “enough is enough’’ when we are not the one delaying the students at home.

“The federal government had sent its team to negotiate with us and we have finished. Instead of coming back to us to tell us the outcome of the meeting, we are hearing this.

“If you set up a committee to negotiate on your behalf, and the committee has finished and they have brought the information to you to sign and then you said enough is enough, what does this mean,’’ he asked.

SSANU, NASU makes special demand

The ASUU president however urged President Buhari to meet the negotiation teams and sign the report.

Similarly, other academic unions like the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Allied Institutions (NASU) are also in a deep-rooted battle with the federal government.

The SSANU and NASU in their demands asked the federal government to adopt the University Peculiar Payroll Payment System (U3PS).

Source: Legit.ng