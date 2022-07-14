President Muhammadu Buhari has reminded Nigerian youths on the value of hard work, education

He noted that Nigerian youths must stop expecting government job that is no longer available

Buhari, who made this known in a special Sallah message when he visited the Emir of his home town

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerian youths to pursue education in order to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to combat poverty in the twenty-first century.

According to him, individuals looking for government jobs should be warned that they may not be readily available according to Punch.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, captured the president's statement during a Sallah homage visit to the Emir of Daura, Faruk Faruk, at his palace.

In the statement titled, ‘Train, educate your children on right values; the world is changing, President Buhari implored parents to inculcate the right values in children, including a deep fear of God, respect for constituted authorities and living a purposeful life through continuous education.

Buhari, according to the statement, said that he is not leaving an inheritance for his children, noting that the greatest asset he is leaving for them is education.

He said:

“They already know that I am not leaving anything for anyone to inherit. My greatest legacy to the children is to ensure they are properly educated.

“My focus has always been on training the children to be relevant wherever they find themselves. I told my children, particularly the girls, that they can only get married after getting a first degree.”

The Independent reports that President also called for children to be taught history because, without an understanding of their backgrounds, they will find it hard to be patriotic, responsible, and respectful.

Buhari said:

“We should ensure the children get a proper education. The knowledge they acquire should not be towards getting government jobs.

“We don’t have jobs in government anymore. With technology, governments are becoming smaller, nimble and efficient.

“Emphasis should now be on skills acquisition and competence in creation and deployment of technology. During the COVID-19, we asked all level 12 downwards to stay at home, and surprisingly, the system worked effectively.’’

