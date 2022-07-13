Nigerian leader has revealed he would not leave behind for his children any asset for them to inherit

The President, Muhammadu Buhari made this assertion when he visited the Emir of Daura’s Palace in Daura, Katsina state

According to Buhari, his greatest legacy to his children is to ensure they are properly trained and educated

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on parents to inculcate the right values in children.

The President made the call Wednesday, July 13, when he was at the Emir of Daura’s Palace in Daura, Katsina state, for the Sallah homage, Daily Trust reports.

The president at the Emir of Daura’s Palace in Daura, Katsina state, for the Sallah homage. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Buhari sends message to youths

Buhari charged the youth to seek education, not for government jobs that were unavailable but to equip themselves with skill and ability to fight poverty and to meet the needs of the 21st Century.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said:

“I was locked up for more than three years, after leading the country. At that point, I realised and I told my children that your net worth is what is in your head, not what you have acquired in life.

“They already know that I am not leaving anything for anyone to inherit. My greatest legacy to the children is to ensure they are properly educated.”

Buhari's message to the younger generation

The president said the younger children should be guided and taught history, as they would find it hard to be patriotic, responsible and respectful, without a thorough understanding of their backgrounds.

Buhari told the Emir of Daura that he will be more regular in visits, preparatory to the handing over in May, 2023, adding that the prolonged absence was due to the demands of his office.

Laughter, joy, emotions run deep as Buhari meets classmates in Daura, Katsina

Sixty-nine years after graduation, President Muhammadu Buhari again met with some of his classmates in his hometown in Daura, Katsina state.

Photos which emerged on various social media platforms suggest that the president's schoolmates visited his hometown where he went to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir.

This is the second time, President Buhari's classmates would be visiting him officially in Katsina since his assumption of office as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

