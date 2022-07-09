The report making rounds on the internet is that the former Governor of old Oyo State, Dr Omololu Olunloyo, is dead

In fact, Olunloyo, who is the father of social media journalist Kemi Olunloyo, was said to have reportedly died on Friday afternoon July 8, in Ibadan

In a new development, the family maintained that Olunloyo is not dead rather he has been moved to the intensive care unit at University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan

The family of a former governor of Oyo State, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo, has debunked the rumoured death of the politician, The Punch reports.

Meanwhile, reports making rounds the internet had announced that the former governor was dead.

The family of Oyo's former governor Olunloyo debunks death rumour. Photo credit: Aare Ismail Orikilomo

Olunloyo's family reacts

Refuting the claims, PM News added that the family also called for prayers amid concerns over his state of health, stating that Olunloyo is currently at the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

The statement issued by his family on Saturday, July 9, reads below:

“We appreciate the public for the interest shown in the wellbeing of our father, Chief Dr. Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo (aka VOSO).

“In the tradition of the Olunloyo family of Ibadanland, and based on the principles of integrity, inclusion, and openness upon which our revered father VOSO has always stood, we would like to inform the Nigerian public that we would greatly appreciate your prayers for our father who is presently in the ICU at UCH Ibadan.

“As a public figure, we believe that his condition should not be hidden from the Nigerian public who have a right to know about their leaders.

“Please accept our most sincere thanks for your all concern and goodwill.

“May God Almighty bless you all and our dear country Nigeria.”

Source: Legit.ng