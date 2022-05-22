Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh takes a huge step at fulfilling her promise of going physical with Kemi Olunloyo

Tonto took to her Instagram story to reveal that she has landed in the city of Lagos solely to meet up with the veteran journalist

She also gave Kemi two options ahead of their physical meeting, Nigerians have reacted differently to her new threat

Social media users across the country thought controversial actress Tonto Dikeh was joking when she announced that she would deliver slaps to Kemi Olunloyo.

Kemi and Tonto have been dragging each other on social media for a while before the actress decided to put an end to all talks and go the aggressive way.

Tonto Dikeh hits Lagos for Kemi Olunloyo. Credit: @tontolet @kemiolunloyo

The movie star revealed that she has landed in Lagos for the sole purpose of meeting up with Kemi and promised to deal with her bigly.

She also urged Kemi to show up at an address:

"Kemi you know I have never said a thing I can't do. I am here to sp**k you thoroughly."

Nigerians react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Tonto Dikeh's post about going physical with Kemi Olunloyo.

Xom_mie:

"Make dem drop location, I go like watch."

Tobi_sm12:

"You wan go meet person for hin base, you go just chop beating."

Iamdoziefineboi__:

"I volunteer to be the videographer at the venue ‍♂️ Free of charge, of course."

Ekigodwin_1:

"From 2 options to 3 options. Kemi don buy market. Make una sha record everything for us to see."

__Alphawoman__:

"I can’t wait to see Kemi chop mad beating! Drop location if e sure for you."

Tonto Dikeh criticises Kemi Olunloyo

Tonto Dikeh took to social media with a note of warning to the controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

This was after the actress' ex-lover Kpokpogri granted an interview and in his statement told Olunloyo that she had nothing to do with his recently demolished house.

According to him, Tonto was using the situation to chase clout.

