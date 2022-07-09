Earlier, APC presidential candidate left the shores of Nigeria for France to attend to important meetings

His media aide, tuned Rahman confirmed this development through a statement amid the search for a running mate

In a new move, the presidential hopeful announced his arrival in Nigeria on his social media handles in the early hours of Saturday, July 9

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Lagos after spending about eleven days in France, PM News report.

He broke the news of his arrival on Twitter early Saturday, Jul9.

Tinubu returns from France for Sallah celebrations.

Source: Facebook

Interestingly, Tinubu left France on Friday and announced his arrival in Nigeria on his social media handles in the early hours of Saturday.

He wrote:

“Grateful to Almighty Allah for journey mercies. Glad to be home and looking forward to what is ahead. Eid Mubarak.”

Meanwhile, the former governor of Lagos state on Monday, June 27, left for France, after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said he would hold important meetings while in the country.

While in France, Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman, as well as Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun, visited him.

Gov Akeredolu opens up on why Tinubu is yet to pick a running mate

In another development, the task of selecting a running mate for Bola Tinubu is becoming difficult as the day goes by.

However, Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu opened up on why the APC stalwart is yet to announce his running mate.

Akeredolu stated that Tinubu's slow pace in making a decision is very strategic as there are many factors he wants to put in check.

Election will validate Tinubu’s acceptability in southwest

An academic don, Professor Razaq Abubakre said the 2023 election will serve as a validation for Bola Tinubu's acceptability in the southwest region.

While making this remark, the professor called on Osun citizens to vote for the reelection of Governor Gboyega.

According to Professor Abubakre, the reelection of Governor Gboyaga will transcend party lines in the state.

2023: Why Wike can’t be vice presidential candidate to anyone, top PDP chieftain gives reason

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta state, Mr. Tive Denedo, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, was raised by providence to keep the party together.

According to the politician, Wike cannot be a Vice Presidential candidate because he cannot be second-in-command to anyone.

In an interview with newsmen at Oviri-Ogor after the leadership of the party in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta state, Denedo expressed satisfaction with the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku Abubakar's running mate for the 2023 general elections.

