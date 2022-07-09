Following report that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Friday, July 8, got married to Nana Hadiza, the daughter of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians on social media have come out with different reactions to the news.

The latest bride is Buhari’s daughter from a previous marriage and now the third wife to the AGF. She is said to have been previously married and has six children.

Reacting to the news on social media, while many Nigerians wished the new couple well, others saw the funny part of the marriage.

Odumodu Gbulagu in his reaction wrote:

"Settlement! Buhari has used the daughter to settle him for job weldone."

Raphael Gabriel

"See them busy enriching and marrying themselves while the masses suffers economic hardship and worst of all insecurities. God will judge those planning on voting for APC in the forthcoming election."

Ben Osunwo

"In a sane environment, Malami is supposed to resign his position as the AGF for marrying the child of the president."

Kemisola Omoyiola

"No wonder the unbreakable bond between PMB and Malami. That's why PMB never saw anything wrong in all the high-handedness of the AGF."

Don Jacob

"This northerners are just full of surprises...so President Buhari have to compensate Malami with his daughter...for what exactly??? I guess for incompetence."

Chukwuemeke Okafor

"Good. I hope the AGF will resign now ooo. Buhari can't appoint his son inlaw as AGF. That's great nepotism."

Queens Ozegbe Obaze

"Sharp guy indeed.. At least Malami will continue to share from the prayers we are praying for Buhari for turning our country into something else."

Source: Legit.ng