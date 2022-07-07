Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state expressed his emotional feelings for his late father, Olatunbosun Makinde, on Thursday, July 7

Ibadan, Oyo - The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, showed his emotional side on Thursday, July 7, when he penned an emotional message to his late father, Olatunbodun Makinde.

Pa Olatunbosun Makinde was a well-known teacher turned accountant in Ibadan before his death 10 years ago.

Seyi Makinde pens tributes to late father Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

I live by your memory and legacy - Makinde writes tribute to late father

Governor Makinde, in his tribute on his verified Twitter page, recalled the memories and legacies his father left behind that he keeps following 10 years after his death.

Makinde, in his emotional state, expressed optimism that his father was shining in heaven as he shined when he was alive.

Full letter of Governor Makinde to his late father

The governor wrote:

It has been 10 years since you left us to rest in the blossom of our dear Lord.

We continue to find comfort in the cherished memories and the legacy you left for us.

We will forever be grateful for the times we shared and know that you are shining in heaven as you did on earth.

We celebrate you today and always, dad. Continue to rest in perfect peace.

Source: Legit.ng