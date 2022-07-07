Earlier, Oyo state House of Assembly levelled five allegations against the state Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan

According to the report, 24 lawmakers signed the petition, which was read during a plenary session

In a new development, the Assembly has directed the chief judge of the state to begin an investigation into the allegation levelled against Olaniyan

On Wednesday, July 6, the Oyo State House of Assembly directed the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Munta Abimbola, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

This was approved by the House in a motion jointly moved on Wednesday, during plenary by the majority leader, Sanjo Onaolapo (Ogbomoso South) and Akintunde Olajide (Lagelu).

The Assembly also directed the panel to report its findings within three months, The Guardian reports.

Oyo State House of Assembly has slammed five allegations against the state Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Olaniyan headed to court earlier

Meanwhile, the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, on Wednesday, fixed July 26, 2022, for judgment in a matter brought before it by Olaniyan.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola fixed the date after hearing counsel’s originating summons and interlocutory injunctions on the propriety of impeachment proceedings embarked upon by the House.

Oyo lawmakers make strong move to impeach Makinde’s deputy, give reason

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Oyo State House of Assembly has begun an impeachment process against the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

Olaniyan recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). After his defection, the ruling party in the state had asked him to resign or be ready to be removed.

The petition by Oyo state lawmakers

The petition was signed by PDP lawmakers in the state. Twenty-four out of the 32 members of the House signed the petition against Olaniyan, which was read during plenary on Wednesday.

Court saves popular deputy governor from impeachment

The impeachment of Engr Rauf Olaniyan has been stopped by an Oyo state high court sitting in Ibadan

It was reported that the court, presided by justice Ladiran Akintola stopped any removal process the state assembly may want to initiate.

According to the Court, the status-quo must be maintained pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunctions before it.

Source: Legit.ng