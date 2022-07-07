FCT, Abuja - Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, popularly known as Kuje Prison, located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was on Tuesday night, July 5, attacked by terrorists.

Hundreds of inmates, including all the Boko Haram members in custody, were freed in the attack.

Though there were media reports claiming some high-profile inmates also escaped, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Umar Abubakar, confirmed that they were still in custody.

Here are some prominent inmates at the prison as listed by Daily Trust.

Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari, Deputy Commissioner of Police and former head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over his alleged involvement in the 25 kg c*ocaine deal.

He is being remanded at the prison on the order of a Federal High Court.

A federal high court had on March 28 remanded Kyari and four others at a correctional centre after their bail application was refused.

Joshua Dariye

Joshua Dariye, a former governor of Plateau state was sentenced to 14 years in prison after being dragged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over money laundering and alleged diversion of about N1.26 billion.

The sentence was later appealed and eventually, the Supreme Court gave a final verdict of a 10 years sentence for the offence committed.

He was serving his sentence in Kuje, but on April 14, 2022, the federal government granted him a presidential pardon. However, he is still in custody while perfecting his exit, according to Daily Trust.

Peter Nwachukwu

Peter Nwachukwu is the husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court had ordered that he be remanded in Kuje Custodial Centre pending the hearing and determination of the alleged h*omicide charge filed against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Abdulrasheed Maina

A former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Force Team is being remanded at the Kuje Custodial Centre, pending the conclusion of his trial.

He is being prosecuted by the EFCC on N2bn money laundering charges.

Jolly Nyame

Jolly Nyame is a former governor of Taraba state. He was charged with N1.64 billion fraud and admitted to misappropriating N180 million out of N250 million meant for stationaries in Taraba state and offered to return the same.

Nyame was in 2018 convicted and sentenced to 14 years in Kuje prison. Like, Dariye, Nyame was also granted a presidential pardon, though he is still in custody.

Wadume

Hamisu Bala, popularly known as Wadume, is a kidnap kingpin. He was based in Taraba state but operated across the northern part of the country.

He was arrested in August 2019 by the IRT and preliminary investigation revealed that he supplied arms and ammunition to terrorists.

Wadume was arraigned on June 8, 2020 along with six others on a 13 count-charge bordering on terrorism and remanded in Kuje.

Kuje prison break: Buhari reacts

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed disappointment with the Intelligence system, following the terrorists’ attack on Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

After inspecting the attack scene on Wednesday, July 6, the president faulted the intelligence system at Kuje prison.

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it," he said.

