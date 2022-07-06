An emerging report by Daily Trust indicates that the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for the attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja.

Legit.ng had reported how terrorists broke into the prison and released over 800 inmates, including high-profile suspects.

In a footage on Wednesday night, July 6, the terrorist sect showed some of its men shooting their way into the facility.

How Boko Haram attacked Kuje correctional facility in Abuja

Dare-devil gunmen suspected to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group, yesterday night around 10pm laid siege to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje Abuja, attacking the facility with explosive devices and sophisticated assault weapons.

The gunmen numbering about 300 according to eyewitnesses, rode motorcycles invading multiple military and police checkpoints in the city to successfully overpower a garrison of the Nigeria Army personnel and a contingent of Police formation who were deployed to provide perimeter security for the facility which holds high level convicts and dangerous criminals awaiting trial.

Residents of the sleepy town raised alarm around 10:20pm Tuesday night when they started hearing gunshots and explosions that shook windows and curtails blinds. They scampered for safety and fled for their lives in the attack that many initially thought was targeted at resident of Elrufai Estate, Kuje.

Kuje Prison attack: Big trouble as defence minister says all Boko Haram inmates have escaped

Boko Haram suspects detained in Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have all escaped, according to Bashir Magashi, minister of defence.

The minister who blamed the attack on insurgents made this disturbing revelation on Wednesday, July 6, during a media briefing at the Abuja facility.

Magashi said:

“What actually happened, they came in their numbers and released some of the inmates. We are now trying to set the kind of inmates they released.

