Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has visited the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja

Osinbajo's visit came after terrorists staged a daring attack on the facility and freed armed robbers, kidnappers and terrorists

The vice president who came in a chopper at about 3:35pm was received by the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Baba Alkali

Following Tuesday night's bomb attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has visited the facility.

The vice president who came in a chopper at about 3:35pm was received by the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Baba Alkali, paramilitary service chiefs among other top government officials.

Source: Twitter

Over 100 terrorists had on Tuesday night attacked the facility, freeing hundreds of inmates, among them fellow terrorists.

No fewer than five persons were reported killed on Tuesday night after terrorists, numbering over 200, bombed the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, in Abuja.

About 879 inmates had escaped from the facility. However, 443 of them were reportedly recaptured, while the same number are currently still at large.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday, expressed shock over the terrorist attack at the Kuje correctional centre.

Following a Tuesday night, July 5, terrorist attack by individuals believed to be Boko Haram insurgents, at least 600 prisoners fled the Kuje jail in the nation's capital.

The former vice president Atiku in a post shared on his Facebook page expressed deep concern and worry that the tough criminals who escaped the facility may cause more security issues in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He claimed that because Nigerians were unable to establish a regime of law and order in which the arrest and punishment of criminals will be made a priority, the nation’s security had continued to worsen.

The Nigerian Correctional Service has debunked reports that the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, escaped during the Tuesday, July 5, terrorists' attack on Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory.

Shortly after the late-night attack on one of Nigeria's top prison facilities, reports filtered into the media space that some top prisoners including Kyari managed to escape during the attack.

However speaking to Legit.ng, the spokesperson for the NCS, Umar Abubakar said the report is misleading.

Source: Legit.ng