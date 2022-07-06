At the moment, all the Boko Haram inmates at Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are nowhere to be found

This startling disclosure was made on Wednesday, July 6, by the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi

Magashi also told journalists in Abuja during a press briefing on the recent Kuje Prison attack that the evil work was carried out by insurgents

FCT, Abuja -Boko Haram suspects detained in Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have all escaped, according to Bashir Magashi, minister of defence.

The minister who blamed the attack on insurgents made this disturbing revelation on Wednesday, July 6, during a media briefing at the Abuja facility, The Cable reports.

The minister said all Boko Haram inmates in the prison are nowhere to be found (Photo: @GenMagashi)

Source: Twitter

Magashi said:

“What actually happened, they came in their numbers and released some of the inmates. We are now trying to set the kind of inmates they released.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We are trying to see what we can do to see that all escapees within the prison accommodation are brought back to the prison yard.

“About 994 inmates, we have about 600 already inside now. Many people are being recaptured. The people who came to do this from the records belong to a particular group, from all indicators they are Boko haram.

“Presently we could not locate any of them. Currently, they are about 64 of them as inmates and we could not locate them.”

Controversy surrounds the whereabouts of suspended police officer, Abba Kyari

Following the daring attack on the prison by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Tuesday evening of July 5, the location of the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, is generating controversy.

During the attack which lasted hours, some inmates were said to have escaped. The Kuje prison is famous for holding high-profile inmates and suspects, including former governors and ministers.

A source at the correctional facilities claimed that he had not seen the former police officer.

He was quoted to have said:

“We have not seen him today. He didn’t also come for Subhi (early morning) prayer as usual. But I don’t know what is happening."

Another official, who preferred anonymity, said that the whereabouts of Kyari remained unknown to him as of 09.30 am.

Source: Legit.ng