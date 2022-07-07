Another huge tragedy has struck in Adamawa state as gunmen attacked the residence of Reverend Daniel Umaru

The criminals are alleged killed the cleric's sons and abducted his his 13-year-old daughter in a midnight attack

Umaru was also reportedly shot in the incident and is currently recuperating at the hospital, while his wife was said to be in an unconscious state

Mubi LGA, Adamawa state - Gunmen have invaded the residence of Reverend Daniel Umaru of the EYN Church Njairi, Mubi local government area of Adamawa state, killing his sons and abducting his 13-year-old daughter.

Daily Trust reported that Umaru was shot in the incident and is currently recuperating at the hospital, while his wife who witnessed the attack is reportedly in an unconscious state.

Daredevil criminals unleashed tragedy on Reverend Daniel Umaru's home in Adamawa Photo credit: Eagle Media TV Nigeria

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, confirmed the incident, saying the gunmen stormed the Reverend’s house around 2am on Wednesday, July 6.

This is barbaric, says Governor Fintiri

Governor Fintiri has described the attack as shocking and barbaric and charged security operatives to go after the attackers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The State Government condemns in the strongest terms the despicable attack on this innocent family; the perpetrators of this heinous act must be brought to justice, and we have offered our full support to the Security Agencies to do so,” Fintiri said.

He added that the state government would continue to confront crime in all its forms, including “the threat posed by kidnappers.”

Fintiri offered his “deepest condolences” to the victims’ families and loved ones, including the Church.

APC deputy governorship candidate escapes assassination as gunmen kill policeman guarding him

In another report, Innocent Barikor, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, has escaped an alleged assassination in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The gunmen who were after Barikor, however, killed his police orderly on the spot. The APC deputy governorship candidate was said to have left his office at the GRA on Tuesday night, July 5, for a meeting in an undisclosed location without knowing that some gunmen were waiting for him outside.

“Barikor escaped by the whiskers but his police orderly was not fortunate because the bullets hit and killed him on the spot,” a source said.

Source: Legit.ng