Multiple sources have confirmed that DCP Abba Kyari was not among the inmates that escaped in the Kuje prison break

A new report also confirming that Kyari is still in the prison said the embattled police officer said only God saved him and some others from the terrorist attack

Meanwhile, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack

FCT, Abuja - A report by Vanguard claims DCP Abba Kyari who is one of the inmates in Kuje prison has reacted to the terrorist attack on the facility.

The newspaper stated that Kyari, recounting his ordeal on Wednesday, July 6, said he and others in the prison were saved by God.

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari (middle) appeared at the Federal High Court over offences of illegal c*ocaine dealing at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The embattled senior police officer who was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA and remanded over his alleged involvement in the 25 kg c*ocaine deal was quoted as saying:

‘’Only God saved us today (yesterday)."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Vanguard also quoted an anonymous source saying as confirming that Kyari and some other popular inmates were not missing after the attack, contrary to some media reports.

The unnamed source reportedly said:

“Abba Kyari is not missing. The total population of the Kuje Prison inmates is about 1,476, and only 111 of the inmates refused to escape and decided to remain in the prison as 90 percent of the inmates escaped.

“Those that decided not to escape included former Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba state, Farouk lawal, Abba Kyari and four of his officers: Retired AVM and also 107 other inmates whose jail term is less than three months remaining and some who are innocent of what they were accused of.

“There are also a few other good Senior Citizens.

Kuje Prison Break: FG Finally Reveals Abba Kyari's Location

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on Wednesday, July 6, said Kyari was still in custody.

Umar Abubakar, NCoS' spokesman, said Kyari was in custody amid widespread talk that the embattled police chief was nowhere to be found after the prison break.

Abubakar categorically stated that Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility were not among the escapees, adding that they were presently in custody, hale, and hearty.

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje attack

Meanwhile, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja.

In footage released on Wednesday night, July 6, the terrorist sect showed some of its men shooting their way into the facility.

Tens of fighters were seen marching in groups while vehicles and a building were on fire in the 38 seconds video. An elderly man dressed in native attire also joined the young men who were shouting on top of their voices.

Source: Legit.ng