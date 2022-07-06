BREAKING: Buhari Visits Kuje Prison after Terrorists Attack

After the deadly terrorist attack on Kuje prison in Abuja, President Buhari has visited the facility on Wednesday, July 6

The terrorists had attacked the Kuje correctional facility in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Tuesday night, July 5

After touring the scene for on-the-spot assessment, President Buhari is expected to depart for Dakar, Senegal

The president, who is presently touring the scene of the attack, is expected to depart for Dakar, Senegal, later Wednesday, July 6, TheCable reported.

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists had attacked the Kuje correctional facility in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Tuesday night, July 5.

Residents raise alarm as gunmen attack Kuje prison

Multiple sources said the gunmen invaded the facility around 10 pm but security operatives were able to repel the attack.

One of the sources said:

“Can you hear the gunshot, we are under serious attack.”

It was gathered that the prison came under heavy bombardments by unknown terrorists, throwing the entire area council into confusion. The first explosion, a high capacity bomb, went off around 10.25pm.

It was followed by second and third blast and sporadic gunshots that left the residents scampering into safety. Few hours earlier, security report had alerted the prison officials of possible attacks of the medium prison. A prison staff, who confirmed the attack, explained that the attackers had come from the back of the prison yard.

Kuje prison was established in 1989, it has minimum and maximum holding cells where inmates are incarcerated. It is famous for holding high-profile offenders, including former governors and ministers.

Deadly armed robbers, kidnappers escape after Boko Haram attack Kuje prison

Meanwhile, the deadly attack on Kuje Correctional Centre on Tuesday, July 5 by suspected terrorists had been confirmed by the federal government.

According to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Shuaibu Belgore, about 600 inmates escaped from the facility.

Going further, he explained that over 300 of the inmates have been retrieved and more are on the way.

